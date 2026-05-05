Whitney Leavitt is officially moving on from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The reality star had been hinting at a departure for several months, mentioning in recent interviews that she feels it may be time for her to “venture out” from the scandalous Hulu series. After a (literal) headline-making announcement during her final Chicago performance on May 3, Leavitt cleared up exactly when she will disappear from Mormon Wives.

As anyone even tangentially aware of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives knows, everything has been incredibly up in the air recently. The show’s fifth season paused production in mid-March amid stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s ongoing legal battle. In late April, filming resumed without Paul and Mortensen — but what about Leavitt? The show’s sometimes-antagonist has teased her exit before, but it’s seemed much more likely after she made her Broadway debut in Chicago on the heels of a breakout Dancing with the Stars season.

In a May 5 Instagram video, Leavitt confirmed that she will appear in the currently-filming fifth season, but would not return to the show after that. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing Season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last,” Leavitt said, emphasizing that reality TV was never part of her plans to pursue an entertainment career. “I had been trying to get into theater, film way before Secret Lives even came into my life. The reality show just fell into my life organically, and I said yes to it. It's definitely not the path I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn't change a thing.”

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Though Leavitt said Mormon Wives “is a chapter closing in my life,” she reflected on how her castmates will always remain a part of her story. “I have experienced so much with this group of women,” Leavitt said. “We have been through so much together, even more than you’ve seen. We’ve had really big highs, really big lows, and no matter what happens with our relationships, that is something that will always be a part of our life, will always be a part of my life, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”