With The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives experiencing a worrying lull, one member of MomTok may be ready to leave the series in her rearview. Whitney Leavitt, who recently moved out of Utah, seems to be rethinking her future with the reality show. The decision wouldn’t be too surprising, since Leavitt has spoken about wanting to leave the series before and has now found success outside the Mormon Wives world on Broadway.

Now that Season 5 of Mormon Wives has been put on a production pause amid Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen’s ongoing legal dispute, Leavitt has been pondering an exit from the scandal-ridden series. When she was asked about her future with Mormon Wives, Leavitt suggested it may be time to “venture” away. "We're figuring it out in real-time. I don't really know," Leavitt told Good Morning America on April 8. "I feel sometimes that it's like time to venture out."

Leavitt has already proven her star power can survive without SLOMW in recent months, becoming a fan-favorite on Dancing with the Stars and making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. After she moved to New York City for the musical role, Leavitt and her husband Conner teased a potential spinoff show, but she’s not fully sure if reality TV is an avenue she wants to explore anymore.

“I don't know if I have it in me, but we'll see,” Leavitt told Yahoo on April 8. “You know, we've been talking about it, but I don't know. I don't know if that's the path I want to take.”

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Leavitt credits her time on Dancing with the Stars and Chicago for helping her see a future for herself outside of the SLOMW world. “Being surrounded by these creatives every single day, it inspired me in so many ways that they’ll never understand,” Leavitt told Yahoo. “It helped me branch out and be unapologetic for having this ambition.”

“I’ve always wanted more. I’ve always wanted to go after more,” Leavitt continued. “I just feel like I’m on the right path. You know when everything just feels right? For so long, I had been fighting against what was just naturally happening in my life. And then once I kind of just accepted what was happening and what the universe was telling me, more opportunities came to be.”