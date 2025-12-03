The Mormon Wives are headed to Broadway. After Whitney Leavitt announced she’ll be joining the cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart in February 2026, the reality star tells Elite Daily that her musical journey will be depicted on an upcoming season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. And all of her co-stars have reserved seats for her opening night — supposedly, even the ones she may have beef with.

Leavitt surprised fans with her big news on Dec. 1, posting that she’s “grateful beyond words” to be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on Feb. 2. Her limited engagement will run for a little over a month, with her final show takine place on March 15. A day after her announcement, Leavitt details her chaotic holiday schedule as she prepares for the stage.

“[Rehearsals] start Dec. 22. So, I'm finishing filming a movie right now, and then we're going to fly to New York,” Leavitt says. “Then, rehearse throughout January, and it'll go on Broadway Feb. 2.”

On top of all that, Leavitt is also bringing the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cameras along for the ride. “Yes, I will [be filming in New York],” she confirms. “They're all going to come opening night, so I'm really excited.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was just renewed for 20 new episodes shortly after Season 3 aired in November. Leavitt confirms the fourth season has already been filmed, which will focus on her and Jen Affleck’s journeys on Dancing with the Stars, as well as Taylor Frankie Paul being chosen as The Bachelorette. So, Leavitt’s Broadway story will likely be filmed for Season 5 of the reality show.

Her confirmation that “all” of her castmates will be present opening night may come as a surprise to Mormon Wives fans, considering Leavitt hasn’t appeared to be on great terms with several of the other stars. Specifically, several castmates had an issue with Leavitt admitting to only filming a third season of Mormon Wives as a way to get cast on Dancing with the Stars. And Affleck made it clear she has “no relationship” with Leavitt after they both competed on the dancing show.

Well, maybe a nice Broadway show will be enough to mend any fractured relationships between the Mormon Wives cast.