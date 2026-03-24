While the future of The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives may be in limbo, the franchise is branching out with its first spinoff, which will follow one MomTok member as she bids farewell to Utah. People broke the news about the new show on March 23, confirming that Jen Affleck will helm the untitled project with a whole new cast.

There isn’t much concrete information about this upcoming spinoff just yet, except for reported plans that it will begin production this spring and focus on a new group of women living in Los Angeles. Jen’s storyline on Season 4 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was largely about her and husband Zac dealing with a new environment in L.A., where they temporarily moved for Jen to compete on Dancing with the Stars at the end of 2025. After her stint on the competition series, Jen confirmed that she would be relocating her family to Los Angeles.

Prior to the spinoff announcement, Zac teased “new beginnings” for his family in California, emphasizing that his apprehension about moving that was shown in Season 4 was simply for “storyline.”

Hulu

The new series announcement comes at a particularly precarious time for MomTok. A little over a week prior, several reports claimed that production on Season 5 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had been halted due to new domestic violence allegations between stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. The reports were confirmed by cast member Mikayla Matthews on March 19, who claimed that pausing on filming was a joint decision among the whole cast. That same day, Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette was abruptly canceled.

As the Utah-based Mormon Wives take a step back from the cameras, here’s everything fans should know about Jen Affleck’s spinoff that will fill the void.

There’s A Sprawling New Ensemble Cast

While Jen is the only publicly revealed cast member so far, she is going to be joined by nine others to make up the spinoff’s main cast.

It Should Arrive In 2026

The plan is for the spinoff to premiere this fall. No official release date has been announced yet.