I Never Thought I'd Say It, But I Miss The Mormon Wives

For two years, there seemed to be a new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives every time I opened the Hulu app. Ever since the reality show’s premiere in September 2024, fans reliably got a new installment of the Utah-based series twice a year. The cadence of it all felt a bit like a clingy ex who won’t stop reaching out — the type of person in desperate need of the advice, “Let them miss you.” But as fall approaches and there is no Season 5 release date in sight, it’s time to admit it: I miss MomTok, and I want them back in my life.

In my defense, a lot has happened since Season 4 premiered in March 2026. A little catchup: Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season was put on an indefinite hold, amid a legal battle with Dakota Mortensen. Paul and Mikayla Matthews have been publicly arguing on social media. Jessi Draper has been canoodling with Marciano Brunette. Miranda McWhorter came out with a song — and seems to be soft-launching a romance with one of the Montana Boyz. Whitney Leavitt starred in Chicago on Broadway and announced she’s exiting the franchise, while Jen Affleck is heading to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC spinoff. Oh, and Layla Taylor came out as bisexual and announced she’s is a relationship with a woman. And all that’s just scraping the surface.

Basically, a full debrief is beyond overdue. Of course, there is a large possibility that Season 5 won’t touch on all of this drama. (In the past, there’s been a noticeable lag time between what’s on social media and what’s on the show.) But even a stale season would get us one step closer to the real tea, and a bi-annual marathon watch is Mormon Wives’ bread and butter.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, with all that drama, delays are inevitable. Back in March, the show stopped filming amid Paul and Mortensen’s dispute. Soon afterward, a source claimed “none of the [MomTok] women want to be associated with [Paul]” — making the prospect of filming together near impossible. It doesn’t seem as though things have cooled off since then. A few months later, in July, Paul said she felt “betrayed” and “abandoned” by her friends. And even now, it’s unclear what her role in Season 5 will look like — or what the show will do without her.

Production delays aside, there’s another potential obstacle to release. Hulu is also getting SLOMW: OC off the ground, which is expected to premiere in late 2026. As fans are still waiting for an update on the OG series, a fall release sounds unlikely — plus, it wouldn’t make sense for Hulu to put out installments of both shows so close together.

Alas, one can only hope for a speedy return to the world of drama and dirty sodas — especially now that Love Island USA and Love Island UK are over and there’s a concerning lack of so-bad-it’s-good reality TV. So MomTok, please consider this your Bat-Signal to get Season 5 on the air ASAP.