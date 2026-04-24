Jessi Draper is in her single girl era after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s ex, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce in March — and she’s having fun with it. The 33-year-old is keeping a “roster” of men after her split, and it looks like Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette is on that list.

After being spotted out in Nashville with Brunette, Draper was asked at Hulu’s Get Real House on April 22 about their relationship. Her response: “He’s one on the roster. You know, one of many.” Draper continued, “We’re just having fun right now, like I’m single for the first time in 10 years. I’m just excited to have fun.”

Brunette was also in attendance at Hulu’s event, where the streaming platform announced new and returning shows. The cast of SLOMW got up on stage to announce that Season 5 was back in production before playing a MomTok party game, the Truth Box. Layla Taylor was asked who in the cast was “most likely to date someone on a different reality show,” and responded, “Probably Jessi.” Draper was quick to own up to it by pointing toward the Vanderpump Villa couch with Brunette and saying, “Guilty as charged.”

Jessi & Marciano Were Spotted Kissing At Hulu’s Get Real House

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After the presentation, guests at Hulu’s Get Real House were treated to an after-party complete with photo ops and a Kardashian gifting suite. At one point, Draper and Brunette were spotted getting cozy together near the bar and sharing a kiss.

This isn’t the first time that Draper and Brunette have been linked together. After the cast of SLOMW appeared on Vanderpump Villa, there were rumors that Draper kissed Brunette at TomTom in Los Angeles. In Season 2, Draper denied that anything had happened between the two reality stars at the restaurant, but in Season 3, she admitted to kissing and having an emotional affair with him while she was going through a rough time with her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura.

She and Brunette may not be official, but the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is having fun. And according to her, “[It] makes good TV.”