Mikayla Matthews and Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are feuding online after Matthews shared an Instagram Story about the pressure to join the “‘pick a side’ game” amid Paul’s ongoing legal battle with ex Dakota Mortensen. In response, Paul called Matthews a “snake friend” and accused her of “shaming” her when she was at her lowest.

On May 9, Matthews shared her perspective on the “YEARS of destructive behavior” she’s seen between Paul and Mortensen. “… It is not my job to enable poor or dangerous behavior from either party, especially when children are involved. That doesn’t mean I don’t love them or want the best for their individual futures,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also mentioned how many time she has supported Paul after the MomTok star hit “rock bottom.” Matthews added, “Setting boundaries is not only healthy, but incredibly necessary for every single one of the girls on our show and for our mental well-being, whether they choose to set those boundaries or not.”

Matthews also called out Paul for “still expecting loyalty online despite evidence of violent behavior and poor decisions.” She added, “You cannot save someone who is unwilling to participate in their own rescue.”

Paul responded to Matthews’ post in the comments section of an Instagram post about the sitch. “She is the epitome of someone that was waiting for my downfall and not only watched it, but clearly kicking me too,” Paul wrote. “I rarely, if ever, cried to her for help... She is ‘exhausted of me’ as I tried to stay home and suffer in silence.”

Paul added, “Ps: she can find her way to the door if she doesn’t want to film with me.”

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On May 10, Paul wrote a lengthy IG caption for Mother’s Day, reflecting on the situation with Matthews. “As if it’s not already the worst time. I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding,” she wrote in her IG caption. “That’s called shaming and attack while I had a moment to breathe and she knew that.”

“Not once have a called myself a ‘victim’ but I’m HUMAN and have breaking points. What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough,” she wrote, before calling Matthews an “enemy” and claiming that Matthews inquired about if Paul was getting “paid more than” the other members of MomTok.

“Of course I’m spiraling… people calling me out yet I can’t respond? Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again. Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close,” she added.