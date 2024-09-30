It sounds like Eric Adams’ time as New York City’s mayor may end up being short n’ sweet — much like a certain pint-sized pop star. On the surface, it would seem as though the indictment of a prominent political figure wouldn’t have anything to do with the recent rise of Sabrina Carpenter, but strangely enough, Carpenter may actually be involved in Adams’ downfall. She did warn us to stay in her good graces.

During her Madison Square Garden concert on Sept. 29, Carpenter made a cheeky remark to the stadium full of New Yorkers: “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…” The joke came four days after Adams was indicted for bribery, conspiracy, and fraud over allegations that he received luxurious benefits from Turkish businessmen in exchange for overlooking regulations in setting up a Turkish consular building in the city. So... how is Carpenter involved?

It all goes back to the pop star’s “Feather” music video, which was filmed at Brooklyn’s Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. The video, which centers on Carpenter going on a carefree murder spree, sparked a ton of drama last year, leading to the church’s pastor Rev. Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello getting fired for OKing the production.

Fast-forward nearly a year later, and that same controversy has reportedly led federal investigators to look into a connection between Gigantiello and Adams’ former chief-of-staff, per a Sept. 23 New York Post report.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Apparently, it may have been all the flashy scandal around that particular pastor and church following the “Feather” fiasco that led the feds to look into the previously under-the-radar diocese. However, when the Post asked church officials if Carpenter’s music video was involved in sparking this investigation, they avoided giving an answer.

Adams is still fighting against his indictment at the moment, arguing that the allegations against him are “entirely false, based on lies.” Meanwhile, Carpenter is in the middle of her Short n’ Sweet World Tour, laughing at just how dumb and poetic her unexpected impact on New York politics has been.