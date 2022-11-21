Taylor & Sabrina Had The Funniest Reactions To This AMAs Moment

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter shared one very funny interaction at the 2022 American Music Awards. During the show, Carpenter presented Swift with the Favorite Music Video award for her All Too Well short film. It was while walking on stage and greeting Carpenter that their humorous yet endearing moment occurred.

Swift gave Carpenter a big hug before poking fun at their height difference by patting her head. Of course, the Disney alum couldn’t help but laugh at the whole thing. In case you were wondering, Swift is reportedly 5’10,” while Carpenter is about 5’ tall. This means Swift is almost a whole foot taller than Carpenter, and that’s not even taking into account the high heels both stars wore.

That wasn’t the only big moment Swift had at the AMAs. She also went home with six awards. In addition to Favorite Music Video, she won Artist of the Year, Favorite Country Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Favorite Pop Album. According to a press release, Swift’s latest trophies have made her the most-awarded artist in AMAs history.

Swift’s appearance at the AMAs happened just days after pre-sale tickets for her Eras Tour went on sale on Ticketmaster on Nov. 15 and ended up crashing the site. According to Greg Maffei, chairman of Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation Entertainment, around 14 million fans tried to get pre-sale tickets for Swift’s upcoming tour.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster announced that it canceled the general sale for Swift’s tour since there was an “insufficient” amount of tickets left available.

Swift has since released a statement about the situation on her Instagram Story, telling fans who couldn’t get tickets that there will hopefully be “more opportunities” for them to meet in person.

She did not, however, mention the Ticketmaster fiasco during any of her three speeches at the AMAs.