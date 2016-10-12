Astrology is an awesome tool to discover who you are on a much deeper level. You learn about your strengths, your weaknesses, and how to work with the cosmos and become a better person throughout the process. If you’re anything like me, you might even love bragging about the celebrities who share a zodiac sign with you. For example, I’m a Gemini, and I love bragging about having the same birthday season as Stevie Nicks, among other Gemini celebrities like Lucy Hale and Awkwafina. If you’re an Aries, you might feel so proud that Lady Gaga is also an Aries. If you’re a Taurus, you might feel a little confidence boost whenever you think about the fact that Megan Fox also happens to be a stubborn bull. However, let’s not forget that some of the worst celebrities have the same zodiac sign as you, too.

Of course, when I say the “worst,” I’m really being facetious. I’m not saying the following celebrities are bad people — just celebrities who’ve maybe made a few missteps, created some drama, and earned themselves some haters throughout the process. Hey, at least they’re willing to be themselves, right?

So if you’re in the mood to have a good laugh, look no further than the silliest, most ridiculous, and possibly even annoying celebrity who shares your zodiac sign.

Aries: Logan Paul

Aries can be a little bit impulsive at times. OK, scratch that, they can be very impulsive, and honestly, you can practically tell Logan Paul is an Aries just by looking at him. His career as a YouTuber proves that he’s willing to put out controversial footage before he’s really thought it through, earning him plenty of criticism over the years. Aries is ruled by aggressive Mars and they’re also the child of the zodiac, which means they love to roughhouse. His new project as a professional boxer is exactly what one would expect from this ridiculous Aries.

Taurus: Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna just radiates the luxurious vibes of a Taurus. However, sometimes those born under the influence of Taurus don’t realize that the rest of us don’t care how rich and stylish they are. I mean, when doesn’t Blac Chyna take an opportunity to show off her wealth? Taureans are also known for being stubborn and headstrong, which always reminds me of the time Blac Chyna looked right at the camera during her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, and said, “Cut the cameras. Dead ass.” In that moment, she was definitely not joking around and she was a spot-on Taurus.

Gemini: Kanye West

When Kanye West said, “I can’t be managed,” he was basically outing himself as a Gemini. No one loves to create drama and gossip more than a Gemini, which basically makes Kanye West the epitome of this smart-ass zodiac sign. Between all his rambling, incoherent tweets in which he airs out his estranged wife’s dirty laundry, and his random stint as an unofficial U.S. presidential candidate, you just never know what to expect from this Gemini.

Cancer: Lindsay Lohan

Cancers are moody, emotional, and hard to predict. Lindsay Lohan captures these qualities to a T. Who else remembers the time she threw a box of pizza at the paparazzi? Or how about the time she sarcastically told a paparazzi, “Paris [Hilton] is a c**t,” moments before switching tunes and saying, “Paris is my friend.” Everyone knows that paparazzi just love to create drama, but the way Lindsay always took the bait is oh-so Cancer of her.

Leo: Madonna

Madonna is a pop icon; the legendary Material Girl herself. She has a legion of fans due to her decades-long career, many of whom are still obsessed with every move she makes — and that’s totally fine. Yet doesn’t it annoy you when everyone is so obsessed with someone that they can't even understand why you hate them? This is the problem with Madonna and all Leos: They're constantly surrounded by a bunch of sycophants, so they'll never be taken down a peg. Madonna definitely screams Leo in that she doesn’t always realize that she’s not always the center of attention.

Virgo: Lea Michele

When you think of Virgo, what do you see? You probably think of someone studious, organized, and somewhat unassuming. They mind their own business, right? Well, behind the scenes, you can probably find them poking around where they shouldn’t be poking around, and doling out criticism like they’re the teacher of a classroom. Total bad Virgo energy. When it comes to bad Virgo celebrities, enter Lea Michele. News of Michele’s superiority complex came out long after Glee came to an end, when her castmates spoke out on her frustrating antics on set. Virgos definitely have a tendency to get called out a lot later in the game.

Libra: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow may’ve started off as a movie star, but she’s now best known for being a pretentious and out-of-touch blogger who inspires vitriol in so many. By making her divorce to Chris Martin sound like a spa treatment, calling it a “conscious uncoupling,” the world decided they'd had seen enough. Libras are ruled by luxury-loving Venus, which means they can sometimes be a little too obsessed with their own vanity. I mean, I get it, Gwyneth. You love cashmere sweaters.

Scorpio: Caitlyn Jenner

You want to know the truth about Scorpios? They’re deeply and ruthlessly ambitious. Underneath that soft and mysterious demeanor is a person who’s constantly weighing their options and strategizing their way to success. Take Caitlyn Jenner, who’s had a solid career as an Olympic gold medalist and a reality TV star. Now that she’s achieved a level of fame that would encourage a lot of people to retire, she basically decides to run for governor of California because… I don’t know, she’s bored? That is Scorpionic energy if I’ve ever seen it. The reach for world domination never ends with them.

Sagittarius: Chrissy Teigen

If there’s one zodiac sign who should spend some time learning when to shut up, it would be Sagittarius. With that in mind, Chrissy Teigen is basically the spokesperson for the ridiculous and loudmouthed qualities of a Sagittarius. Seriously, Chrissy, that attempted break you took from Twitter was a good idea. Not every thought needs to be shared, especially on the internet, where old receipts can most certainly come back to haunt you.

Capricorn: Nicolas Cage

There’s no doubt that Capricorns love to work. In fact, they’re known as the workaholic of the zodiac, and although having a solid work ethic is definitely a strong suit, it can get to the point where it’s just over-the-top ridiculous. Take Nicolas Cage, for example. Does he ever turn down a film role? Have some self-respect, Nic. Ever heard of taking a break? Why not give everyone a chance to actually start to miss seeing you in a movie?

Aquarius: Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has done it all. She’s had a reality television show — RIP The Simple Life — she's been a sort-of DJ, and she has, like, a million different perfume lines only a dog could differentiate. Mostly, though, she's known for the weird baby voice she does when she talks. As is the case with the stereotypical Aquarian, Paris Hilton seems somewhat removed from the rest of humanity. She wanders the Earth aloof and detached — a “persona” more than a person — while the rest of us wonder where she belongs (if not Earth). I’m not saying she’s one of the “bad” Aquarius celebrities, only that she’s one of the least relatable ones.

Pisces: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, like the stereotypical Pisces, can act like such a martyr. While touring the album Believe (which is such a Pisces-esque title), he was actually lowered down to the stage, attached to a pair of gigantic angel wings. Take a nap, Justin “Gabriel” Bieber. The world doesn't need you that bad and you’re not a supernatural being sent from above. Every time Justin speaks, he sounds like he’s narrating the audiobook The Secret, and frankly, the inspirational BS just screams Pisces.