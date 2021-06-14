Chrissy Returned To IG After A Month To Apologize For Her History Of Cyber-Bullying

After going silent on social media for weeks, Chrissy Teigen has finally returned to apologize (again) for her resurfaced tweets in which she bullied other celebrities, including reality TV star Courtney Stodden. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” the Cravings author wrote. Fans need to read the rest of Chrissy Teigen's Instagram apologizing for cyber-bullying. It shows how much she’s been reflecting on her actions and how sorry she is to all those she’s hurt.

Teigen’s old tweets resurfaced shortly after she took a break from the platform in March. When she said she left Twitter because it was becoming too “negative” for her, Stodden called Teigen out for once targeting them on social media and making it a toxic place for them. Stodden went more into detail about their past with Teigen during a May 10 interview with The Daily Beast. The Celebs Go Dating star said while Teigen would be mean to them publicly on Twitter, there was also bullying happening behind the scenes. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On May 12, days after Stodden called her out, Teigen apologized to them on Twitter, expressing that she felt “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by her behavior and was working on reaching out to Stodden privately to make amends. Stoddden eventually forgave her, but admitted to still having doubts about Teigen’s intentions. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record,” Stodden wrote in a May 12 Instagram.

On June 14, Teigen apologized once more, but this time through a Medium blog post. “Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” Teigen wrote. “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Teigen said she’s trying to reach out to those she’s hurt, but she understands if those people don’t want to speak to her. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” Teigen continued. “Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings.”

Teigen finished her post by saying she’s working on becoming a better person. “We are all more than our worst moments. I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change,” she said.

Read Teigen’s full post below.