Have you ever hung out with someone who will not stop working? Sometimes even when they're on vacation? Nothing against my fellow workaholics, but these zodiac signs like to stay busy and not everyone can keep up with their lifestyles: Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn.

The idea of staying busy is subjective, but as you know, all 12 zodiac archetypes express themselves differently. This is one of the reasons why astrology is so incredibly validating. Everything from the zodiac sign's planetary ruler to its ruling modality ultimately plays a role in a person's individual behavior. With that being said, making it a point to keep an open mind amidst connecting with another human being is everything. There's no such thing as another you and the same goes for the people you surround yourself with. Open your mind and heart, and give people the opportunity and freedom to be unapologetically themselves.

On that note, here's why Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn prefer to stay busy. Think you can keep up?

Aries: They Have An Excess Amount Of Energy At All Times

The only way to keep up with an Aries is by simply following their lead. Aside from being hot-headed, impulsive, and a natural trendsetter at heart, a lot of those born under this cardinal fire sign need to make it a point to exercise daily. Maintaining a healthy routine is essential to everyone's well-being, but for Aries, the gym can be a place where they release all the pent-up energy they carry in their mind and body.

If they're not working out, Aries' thrill-seeking personality still comes to play, because they need to keep moving.

Gemini: Their Relentless Thoughts Are A Never-Ending Story

To say Geminis are brilliant would be an understatement. Although, despite their intellectuality and sparkling wit, those born under this mutable air sign are also prone to being relentless thinkers. Gemini is governed by curious Mercury, the planet of communication and thought process; this is why they can also be fabulous storytellers and excellent problem solvers.

However, in the midst of this mentally stimulating journey through the ballroom of their mind, the last thing Gemini wants to do is sit still. Even when they finally stop and take a break, they'll likely end up scrolling through their social feeds or catching up on emails. It is what it is.

Virgo: They're Always Looking For Ways To Stay Productive

Analytical, practical, and tidy, those born under the sign of Virgo have a built-in syllabus and they'll stop at nothing to meet every single one of their deadlines. A Virgo's due diligence is everything and, in their eyes, there will never be enough hours in a day to tackle everything they know they're capable of achieving, and completing. Whether it be in regards to their career or health, home life or the ones they love dearly, Virgo will forever aim to please.

Sagittarius: They Have A Restless Mind, Body, And Spirit

Those born under this mutable fire sign prefer to spend their free time learning, traveling, and wandering. In the eyes of a Sagittarius, you only live once and there's so much to learn and in such little time. Some people collect trinkets from other countries; Sagittarius collects real-life experiences. Moments of accidentally getting lost in the middle of a strange city, or the memory of getting caught in the rain with their best friends while walking home from school, are the moments Sagittarians forever crave and take with them. Want to learn how to keep up? It's simple: Live in the moment.

Capricorn: They Know They Don't Have A Moment To Waste

Capricorn's planetary ruler is structured Saturn, and they don't refer to Saturn as Father Time for nothing. In the eyes of this cardinal earth sign, diligently tackling their long list of goals and achieving self-mastery is their main priority in this lifetime. Some Capricorns might even come across as cold, rigid, or even boring at times, given their relentless drive to succeed. Truth is, their pragmatic mind would much rather be productive than anything else in the whole wide world. Capricorns aren't instant gratifiers, because they rather revel in the success that came from their blood, sweat, and tears. Hard work pays off and Capricorn knows it.

In order to keep up with a Capricorn, you're going to need to challenge yourself to be the best you can be. At least it's a win-win.