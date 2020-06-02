Fans have missed Glee ever since it went off the air in 2015, but not everyone has the fondest memories of the show. Actor Samantha Ware, who appeared in the sixth and final season of Glee as Jane Hayward, accused castmate Lea Michele of bullying her on set. The musical drama was her first TV gig, and Ware said being on the show was "traumatic" for her as a result. Elite Daily reached out to Michele's rep for comment but did not hear back. But when Samantha Ware accused Lea Michele of bullying her on Glee, she received the support of some of her fellow Glee castmates.

Ware shared her experience after Michele posted a tweet on May 30 speaking out about the senseless police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," she wrote.

However, Ware seemingly questioned the authenticity of the tweet given her past experience working with the actor. “Lmao remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget," Ware responded. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

You can read Ware's tweet below.

After seeing Ware's tweet, other Glee cast members showed their support.

Dabier Snell, who made an appearance on the fifth season of Glee, shared a similar experience working with Michele, writing, "Girl you wouldn't let me sit at the table with the other cast members cause 'I didn't belong there' f*ck you Lea."

Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams from 2012 to 2015 on Glee, reacted with a GIF that said "get her," and reminded fans who think they're lying about their experiences that they have nothing to lie about now that Glee is no longer filming.

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the show, sipped some tea, seemingly in support of Ware's experience.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michele has yet to address Ware's claims.