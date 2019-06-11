Glee remains one of the most iconic shows in recent television history. It had it all: humor, drama, romance, a great cast, and best of all, amazing music. Featuring amazing covers of classics like "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey and "Dream On" by Aerosmith, to more recent hits like Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," Glee, which premiered in 2009, had songs that any generation could sing along to, which is one of the reasons the show remains so popular. Besides the obviously great soundtrack, the show also had a talented cast that made Glee what it is today. Since the show ended in 2015, fans have missed seeing the cast all together. But fans will be happy to hear that a few of the cast members just reunited. The photo of the Glee cast reunion will have fans deep in their feelings of nostalgia.

On June 9, Darren Criss, Chord Overstreet, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr. and Kevin McHale met in Los Angeles at a piano bar and they looked better than ever. Well, in the good photo they took together. One came out perfect, while the first was just a little bit blurry. Can you tell?

Amber Riley, who starred as Mercedes Jones, shared the hilarious first shot on Instagram, where she urged fans to make out the photo on their own. She captioned the post, "Figure it out," along with the hashtag, "#10yearsandthisisthebestwecoulddo."

Did you picture it in your head? Don't worry, I won't leave you hanging. Dianna Agron, who played Quinn Fabray, shared the not-blurry version of the photo they took, and the cast looked like they seriously haven't aged one bit. Agron captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

So, what did the Glee cast do during their mini-reunion? Sing, duh! When seven über-talented performers get together, it's kind of hard not to have a karaoke session. Overstreet took to his Instagram Story to share some videos of the cast singing everyone's go-to karaoke song at the moment: "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

If Glee was around today, I know they would have covered the song. I mean, it won countless awards and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper even performed it live during the Grammy Awards this year. So yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Thankfully, fans don't have to imagine what the song would sound like if it was performed by the Glee cast, because the video is here for fans to watch and replay as many times as their hearts desire.

Watch the videos below.

I wonder if the cast reunited for the show's 10-year anniversary? Glee premiered on May 19, 2009, and the cast caught up with each other just a couple weeks after the date a decade later on June 9, 2019. Coincidence? I think not. Or, err, it actually could be pure coincidence. I don't know!

Either way, fans loved seeing the cast together again. Unfortunately for me, I literally just started binge-watching the show on Netflix, so the photo doesn't do much for me in terms of nostalgia, but for OG fans, I bet they are feeling all kinds of emotions right now. If you're one of them, it's alright, just let it out. I'm sure the cast will have another reunion soon! Like Amber Riley said after a Glee reunion in March 2018, “See you all in another couple of years."