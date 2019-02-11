Perhaps the biggest song of the evening for this year's Grammys is one award viewers will be hearing again at the Oscars in a couple weeks: "Shallow" from the hit film A Star Is Born. Director and star Bradley Cooper wisely cast his ingenue Ally with an artist who really was more talented than he is, Lady Gaga, a pop star with 10 years of career success under her belt. Lady Gaga's "Shallow" performance at the 2019 Grammys was worth it for fans to see done live, and puts a high bar for the Academy Awards to meet.

Though the Grammys are a significant milestone on the awards circuit for A Star Is Born, only Gaga was in attendance. (The events at the Grammys in A Star is Born are a major turning point in the film's plot.) Bradley Cooper, unfortunately, was not on hand to accept the award, due to the way the UK schedules the BAFTAs, and the US scheduled the Grammys. The two almost always fall on the same day, and with A Star is Born nominated at both ceremonies, Cooper and Gaga split representative duties.

But this meant Gaga was left to perform the film's signature hit alone. Check out a clip:

Without Cooper to duet with, Gaga sang both his and her parts. She was joined on stage by the other writers of the song, including Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. While they took care of the guitar part, Gaga rocked out her hit from the movie like the rock star she is, dressed in a rhinestone jumpsuit Freddie Mercury would envy.

"Shallow" already took home multiple awards at the Grammys before Gaga's performance. Before the primetime segment of the ceremony went live, the song had won for Best Song Written for Visual Media. This wasn't the typical category for Gaga to find herself in, but she won anyway. The other contenders in the group were acts like Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from Black Panther, as well as Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love" (from Call Me by Your Name), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez's "Remember Me" (from Coco), and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's "This Is Me" (from The Greatest Showman).

But the more prominent award came in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. This is where Gaga was up against her more natural peers, and a win was less a novelty from a film, as an actual pop/rock song. The category's other nominees included duets from Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, Maroon 5 and Cardi B, and Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, as well as songs from The Backstreet Boys and the collective of Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey.

Gaga and Cooper will be performing the song together when the Oscars come around in two weeks. Cooper will have to step up his game when it does to stand equal to his costar because Gaga just proved she can kill the song without him.