Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele. The former Glee star and her husband, Zandy Reich, are reportedly expecting their first child together. Fans are thrilled to hear Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant, especially since the timing is is giving Glee fans out major flashbacks (Michele's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation).

The happy news was first reported by People magazine on April 27, and, apparently, a baby has always been in the cards for these two. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source shared with the publication.

Fans quickly realized one very important connection between Michele's baby news and her role as Rachel Berry on Glee. On the hit show's 2015 finale, it was revealed Berry won a Tony, married Jesse St. James, and —most importantly — got pregnant in 2020. Michele hasn't won a Tony (yet) and she def didn't marry Jonathan Groff (who played St. James), but she did get pregnant the same year as Berry!

Fans can't get over the parallel between Michele's real life and that of her character. "LEA MICHELE AND RACHEL BERRY BEING PREGNANT IN 2020 IS THE SERVE IVE BEEN WAITING FOR," one fan tweeted.

"Lea michele being pregnant at the same time as rachel berry... and i thought she couldn’t be more of a gleek than she already was," another fan said.

Another wrote, "Lea michele is pregnant the same year rachel berry was.... further proof that it’s unknown where lea michele starts and rachel berry ends."

Michele and her hubby tied the knot in 2019, marrying in an intimate ceremony in Northern California. They shared their special day with over 200 friends and family, People reported.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told People at the time. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Now, the couple is reportedly taking the next step in their journey together.

Gleeks everywhere may be full-on freaking out over the baby news, but Glee saw it coming all along.