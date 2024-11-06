Ramses Says Marissa "Switched Up" At The Love Is Blind Reunion

For Ramses Prashad, the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion did not exactly go according to plan. ICYMI, things were tense between Ramses and his ex-fiancée Marissa George during the special. But according to him, the exes had originally agreed to defend each other at the taping.

“Interestingly enough, we had conversations leading up to the reunion. There [were] a few weeks where we were speaking almost every day,” Ramses said on a Nov. 5 episode of The Viall Files. “She was saying, ‘Don't worry. I'm going to defend you.’ I'm telling her, ‘Don't worry. We'll take care of each other.’”

Per Ramses, they both agreed they didn’t have any “animosity” towards each other — even if that’s not what it looked like to audiences. “Then the reunion happened, and it seemed like things just kind of split,” he said. “I definitely do think [Marissa] switched up. I do think she led me [to] believe that she was kind of on my side.”

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Marissa said that she didn’t intend to “attack” him at the reunion. “I didn't want to go up there and attack him because there was no reason to. I don't hate him. I was very emotional,” she said. “There's other things I wanted to say. I want to express how we are on good terms, but I was overwhelmed with lights, camera, action, and just watching my breakup scene.”

Netflix

Nick Viall, host of The Viall Files podcast, said that he was surprised by Marissa’s attitude at the reunion, and Ramses agreed. According to him, Love Is Blind is not the most accurate depiction of anyone’s personality. “It's very reductive. You're turned into a one-dimensional character,” he told Nick.

“I see why people would have fallen in love with Marissa. I told her, ‘People are going to love your personality,’” Ramses continued. “She's not a terrible person, but you're starting to see just a broader picture of who Marissa is. You're getting more context around who she is.”

Still, Ramses said Marissa’s post-show interviews “surprised” him, and now the exes don’t communicate. “At this point, there's no relationship at all. She texted me once maybe after the reunion a couple times, but it went from... we were pretty friendly to now there's nothing there,” he said.

Netflix

He seemed OK with this outcome. “That’s fine. I really do want her to be able to move on. This was a lot for both of us, and I just wish her the best,” he said. As for Marissa’s new relationship? Ramses confirmed that he knew she was no longer single. “I was aware that she was dating someone,” he said. “I’m happy for her.”

And Ramses didn’t seem to want to keep the drama going. “At the end of the day, I'm not concerned [about] getting involved in all the social media craziness. I'm a very low-key dude,” he added. “She's gonna say what she wants to say, and I can't control that.”