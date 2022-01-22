ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they’d welcomed their first baby together via surrogate on Friday, Jan. 21. The addition to their family came as a surprise to many fans, as they hadn’t said anything about expecting a baby. However, after the deets broke the internet, some people started digging through recent events for evidence of the then-upcoming birth. It turns out there was a particular comment Chopra made during the family’s recent Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, that straight-up revealed there was a baby on the way. Priyanka Chopra’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast pregnancy joke was a big hint at what was to come, and here’s the low-down.

When Netflix announced its Jonas Brothers Family Roast special in October 2021, Chopra and Jonas had made no indication that they were planning to have a baby, but the surrogate pregnancy was already in full swing by then. During the JoBros Roast, which released on Nov. 23, Chopra joked with her hubby about the fact that they don’t have kids yet. “I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet,” she remarked. Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, already have kids with their spouses, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Next thing you know, Chopra joked about a major development. “Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We're expecting,” said Chopra. Viewers chalked it up to as joke to play with her boo, but it seems it ~actually~ was true.

Looking back at Jonas’ reaction to the statement, his face looks like he’s surprised and nervous that his wife has just spilled some tea on TV.

Of course, at the time, Chopra turned the joke in a different direction by adding that what they were really expecting was “to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!”

Taking it a step further, The White Tiger actor then commented on her husband’s expression, which quickly transitioned from worry to relief. “Yeah, I was a bit concerned,” said Jonas.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopra also said something to Vanity Fair that raised some eyebrows in light of the recent birth announcement. In its February 2022 cover issue with the actor, she remarked on her desire for children. “[Kids are] a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

It looks like the happy couple both got their wish because Chopra and Jonas’ official birth announcement came a few months after their roast’s premiere. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate,” Jonas and Chopra shared in a joint Instagram statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the post concluded.

Jonas and Chopra didn’t clarify what the sex of their newborn is, but TMZ reported that Jonas and Chopra had a baby girl on Jan. 15.

Their past statements about wanting to have children make the announcement feel extra sweet. For example, Chopra told The Sunday Times in January 2021 that she wanted kids, adding, “as many as I can have.” Additionally, Jonas told Extra that he hoped for kids in February, too. “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything,” he said before adding that he was “knocking wood that it happens.”

The pair first met at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party and reportedly started dating that April. About a year later, Jonas proposed in July 2018, and they got married in December 2018, making for a whirlwind romance that shows no signs of slowing down.

As for what baby Jonas looks like or what her name will be, fans will have to wait and see if the couple makes any more announcements in the coming weeks.