There’s a new character in the Bridgerton universe: Pitbull. Well, not officially — though, it would be iconic to hear him say “dale” in a British accent. On May 16, Netflix premiered the first half of the show’s third season, which follows Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s slow-burn relationship. Their romance hit a notable peak in the fourth episode (ahem, the carriage scene), and an orchestral version of Pitbull’s 2011 hit “Give Me Everything” was used to elevate the steamy moment. Now, the rapper is singing Bridgerton their horny praises.

On May 21, Pitbull shared a clip of the scene on Instagram. In it, Colin confesses his feelings for Penelope, which leads to their first lusty hookup in the back of a carriage. “This again shows the world how music is the international language that transcends over boundaries more so how a hit song can remain timeless,” Pitbull captioned the post, highlighting how the series softened the original track’s EDM romp into a romantic strings instrumental one to fit the storyline.

In the comment section, the official Bridgerton account added: “This author would most certainly agree with Lord Worldwide… Music speaks when words cannot.”

Netflix

This nod to Pitbull couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. In March, nearly two months before Bridgerton Season 3 premiered, the rapper celebrated the track’s 13-year anniversary on TikTok. (“Give Me Everything” was his first number one hit on Billboard’s Hot 100.) Even Bridgerton’s music supervisor Justin Kamps understood the timeless power of “Give Me Everything,” and shared some insight as to why he selected the song for this specific scene.

“I think everyone was a little bit shocked that they were so in love with this Pitbull song cover for this sequence, of all things. But the song is amazing,” he told Netflix Tudum on May 16. “It has this great build to it, and that’s what the scene really needed. It needed this anticipation and then an explosion into the main chorus of the song as we see what’s happening on-screen.”

Now, can someone start a petition to make an orchestral version of “Hotel Room Service” for a future season?