He’s Back: Pete Davidson Returned To Instagram

The prodigal comedian has returned. After deleting his Instagram account in 2018, Pete Davidson is back on the photo-sharing social media site. The announcement of his return could not have come at a more noteworthy time.

According to People, a verified account for Davidson, under the handle @pmd, popped up on Feb. 12. His handle is likely a reference to his full name, Pete Michael Davidson. The only thing more surprising than his return to Instagram is who he follows.

It’s just two people. The first is, well, actually not at all surprising. Davidson is reportedly dating Kim Kardashian. Of course, she’s one of the two people he follows. The other might come as a surprise.

In addition to Kardashian, Davidson follows Sebastian Stan. Yes, the Pam & Tommy actor. Is Davidson watching the show? Maybe. Or, is he rewatching OG Gossip Girl and falling in love with the actor who played the infamous Carter Baizen? Probably not. Maybe Davidson is a big Bucky Barnes stan and wants all the Marvel Cinematic Universe content he can get his hands on.

Again, it’s probably unlikely for the actor who appeared in a DC Comics film, The Suicide Squad. It appears we’ll simply have to wait and see if Davidson ever clarifies his connection to Stan.

Regardless, his rejoining of Instagram comes at an eventful time for him and the app. Kanye “Ye” West, Kardashian’s estranged husband, has reportedly addressed numerous Instagram posts to Davidson. As BuzzFeed News reports, on Instagram Ye expressed his frustration with the Saturday Night Live star dating Kardashian.

It’s unclear if Davidson will use his new Instagram page to respond to Ye. He has not posted anything to his new account, though it’s already accumulated over 1.7 million followers.

As CNN reported in 2018, Davidson first deleted his Instagram that year following a desire to step back from social media. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he said at the time, according to CNN.

Here’s hoping Davidson is returning to Instagram feeling better than he did in 2018.