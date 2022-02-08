Finally, Pete Davidson Called Kim Kardashian His “Girlfriend”

Pete Davidson has officially called Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time in public since the two reportedly began dating in October 2021. The Saturday Night Live star confirmed he and Kardashian are an item while opening up about his personal life during a Feb. 7 interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

“I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the comedian said about being in the spotlight. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” Davidson added, referring to Kardashian, who he’s been romantically linked to since last October.

When host Kay Adams asked if Davidson had a candle with Kardashian’s face on it behind him during their interview, he hilariously responded, “Yes, yes, it is. That is, uh, that is exactly what that is.” The star also admitted this is “the first year” that he’s really thinking about making Valentine’s Day plans.

Fans first began theorizing he and Kardashian got together when they were seen holding hands while riding a rollercoaster on Oct. 29, which came weeks after Kardashian and Davidson kissed on an Oct. 7 episode of SNL. The couple appeared to be on a double date at Knott's Scary Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, who had popped the question just days before on Oct. 17.

Up until Davidson’s Feb. 7 appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!), neither he nor Kardashian had put a label on their relationship, although it was pretty clear to fans they were together, considering they’ve been on multiple dates over the past few months and even went on vacation together to the Bahamas on Jan. 3.

Following their romantic getaway, reports came out the couple is getting “very serious” with each other. "He has been hanging out at her house more,” a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 5. “She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

The source added that Kardashian and Davidson are trying their best to make “the distance work,” considering they’re on opposite sides of the country (Kardashian lives in California, while Davidson lives in New York). “He's planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source apparently said.

Kardashian and Davidson definitely seem to be head over heels for each other, especially now that they’ve put a label on their relationship.