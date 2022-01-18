Did Pete Snap Kim's Latest Bikini Pic? Fans Are Zooming In For 1 Reason

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram is raising eyebrows for one reason: Fans are convinced Pete Davidson photographed the star’s steamy bikini pics. On Monday, Jan. 17, Kardashian shared a series of beach photos from her trip to the Bahamas earlier this month, and in one shot, you can see the shadow of the person behind the camera. Since the comedian went on vacation with Kardashian, her followers think the silhouette has to belong to him. So, did Davidson snap the photos? It’s a possibility.

The two have been romantically linked ever since they kissed on an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In the following weeks, Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands at an amusement park, having a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, and catching a movie together in the SNL star’s hometown of Staten Island. Despite all the drama that’s happened between Kardashian, Davidson, Kanye West, and Julia Fox lately, which included West dissing Davidson in his new song, “Eazy,” the couple is still going strong in 2022.

On Monday, Jan. 3, Kardashian and Davidson were photographed boarding a flight together for a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. Days later, the paparazzi snapped photos of the couple on a boat ride together while on vacation. While they returned to Los Angeles on Jan. 6, Kardashian is still reminiscing about their trip together on Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Jan. 17, the star posted three bikini pics from her Bahamas vacation on IG. In the final photo, Kardashian is seen sitting on the beach as she soaks up the sun, and at the bottom of the shot, there’s a shadow of whoever is behind the camera.

Of course, since Kardashian went to the Bahamas with Davidson, fans think her new boyfriend took the steamy bikini pic. “The shadow is Pete we all agree right,” one person commented. “Kim, is that Mr Pete Davidson’s shadow??” another asked. “Shadow of Pete ❤️🔥🔥,” another fan wrote.

While anyone could have been behind the camera, including a member of Kardashian’s team, fans are convinced the shadow belongs to none other than Davidson.