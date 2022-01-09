Julia Fox Is Liking Kim K's IG Posts While She Dates Kanye

While Kim Kardashian is living it up with her new boo Pete Davidson, there’s a romance brewing with Kanye West and actor Julia Fox. ICYMI, the pair were spotted on three separate dinner dates on Jan. 1, Jan. 2, and Jan. 4 in New York and Miami, and Fox has confirmed that there is, indeed, a budding romance there. She told Interview magazine on Jan. 6 that the second date included a room filled with clothes, calling it “every girl’s dream come true.” Now it appears that Julia Fox liked Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post while dating Kanye West, and there’s truly some much going on in this chaotic love square that your head is probably spinning.

Since Fox has been linked to West over the new year, one podcast host used some true detective skills and noticed West liked Kim K’s Instagram post from Jan. 5. Amanda Hirsch of Not Skinny but Not Fat posted on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, signaling that Fox hit the like button on Kardashian’s post, showing a white arrow with the “liked” list. The post in question was a pair of photos of Kardashian exiting a hotel in full glam, with the caption, “the best is yet to be.”

Although it might seem a little awk that Fox is going around hitting that like button when she’s dating Kim K’s ex, there’s also a bit of an explanation. ICYDK, Fox co-hosts a podcast called Forbidden Fruits with Niki Takesh and in the 2021 recap episode, posted in December 2021, the two summed up the pop culture happenings of the year. This discussion included Kardashian and West’s divorce. “Can we talk about the Kim and Kanye divorce? Wait, can we talk about Kim and Pete Davidson, though?” asked Fox.

During the conversation, Fox admitted that it’s “embarrassing,” but she’s been an avid fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians since its inception in 2007. “It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” she remarked.

Amid the *ahem* developments, E! reported that a source close to West exclusively told the publication that all his recent dates are a “distraction.” Through the divorce proceedings, Kim K is still the one West wants, per the source. “Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with,” said the source. “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he’s getting from them, but that’s all it is.”

“Kanye has not given up on Kim,” the source allegedly said. “She’s the only one in his heart, and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together.”

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Reportedly, another source mentioned that Ye didn’t appear “overly affectionate” with Fox on their date on Jan. 4. “They touched down and went straight to the theater,” the source said. “They left Carbone a few hours later and went back to the same hotel.”

It’s unclear just how serious West and Fox will get if they continue to go on dates, but it definitely looks like Fox is keeping an eye on West’s ex.