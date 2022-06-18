Pete Finally Made His Kardashians Debut In The Season 1 Finale

The leading man in the Kardashians’ new era has finally made his reality TV debut. After 10 episodes of The Kardashians, Pete Davidson passed the ultimate boyfriend test by appearing on the Hulu series — well, kinda appearing. Throughout the first season of the show, Kim Kardashian has dropped lots of details and even took some phone calls with her BF, but Pete Davidson’s actual cameo in The Kardashians didn’t come until the Season 1 finale.

Kim and Pete have been dating since October 2021, and many fans tuned into the Kardashian family’s new reality show hoping to get a glimpse at their buzzy relationship. Throughout the first season, Kim revealed a ton of details about their romance, and Pete finally showed up on the show himself at the very end of the season. The Season 1 finale aired on June 16 and left viewers with a heavy cliffhanger as Khloé found out Tristan Thompson had cheated on her again. To lighten up the heartbreaking revelation, the end credits cut to Kim talking about her favorite audio crew member, Paxy, who has been working with Kim for 14 years. As she introduced her to Pete, she made a joke that prompted Pete to make his first official appearance on The Kardashians.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy,” Kim said. “She’s worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” Kim’s humor was perfectly matched by her BF, as he was quick to respond: “More than me?” And Kim didn’t miss a beat, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

Kim and Pete have been together for nine months, though the couple only went Instagram official on March 11. The IG debut featured a picture of them on the floor, with Pete laying with his head on Kim’s lap. The caption quoted the movie The Town and read “Whose car are we gonna take?!” Since going public with their relationship, the couple has vacationed together, attended red carpet events together, and spoken lovingly about their genuine connection.

They didn’t start so lovey-dovey, as Kim admitted on The Kardashians she was initially just trying to find out about his “BDE”: “I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him’... I was basically just DTF.” It’s understandable that Kim wasn’t looking for a relationship, as she met Pete fresh out of a six-year marriage to Kanye West, but love happens when you least expect it!

The Kardashians Season 2 is reportedly in production and there are already some promising signs that Pete will play a much bigger role in the second season. Until then, it’s never too late to binge through the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.