Every Time Olivia Rodrigo Was The Real-Life Tori Vega

Only a few shows in, and Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has already gone viral several times over. Whether it’s for her impressive vocals, elaborate staging, or surprise performance of an unreleased hit (“Obsessed”), videos of Rodrigo’s concerts are all over everyone’s FYPs and X (formerly called Twitter) feeds. It’s not only because fans are loving her set list, but also because Rodrigo is giving them a bit of “deja vu.” Specifically, she reminds them of Victorious’ Tori Vega, who was played by Victoria Justice.
The running joke on the internet is that Rodrigo is the IRL version of Vega. And TBH, these fans might be onto something. From their emotive singing to their theatrical dancing, Rodrigo and Vega do have quite a lot in common. As one fan put it on X, “Tori Vega walked so Olivia Rodrigo could run.” Another joked, “why does olivia rodrigo tour look like an episode of victorious.” (As someone who is anxiously awaiting a Victorious reboot, this just made me even more determined to get GUTS tickets.)
Although some fans don’t agree — one even tweeted about the Rodrigo and Vega connection, “SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP” — there’s a few good reasons behind the constant comparisons. Here’s why Rodrigo just might be the IRL Vega.