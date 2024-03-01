Every Time Olivia Rodrigo Was The Real-Life Tori Vega

Only a few shows in, and Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has already gone viral several times over. Whether it’s for her impressive vocals, elaborate staging, or surprise performance of an unreleased hit (“Obsessed”), videos of Rodrigo’s concerts are all over everyone’s FYPs and X (formerly called Twitter) feeds. It’s not only because fans are loving her set list, but also because Rodrigo is giving them a bit of “deja vu.” Specifically, she reminds them of Victorious’ Tori Vega, who was played by Victoria Justice.

The running joke on the internet is that Rodrigo is the IRL version of Vega. And TBH, these fans might be onto something. From their emotive singing to their theatrical dancing, Rodrigo and Vega do have quite a lot in common. As one fan put it on X, “Tori Vega walked so Olivia Rodrigo could run.” Another joked, “why does olivia rodrigo tour look like an episode of victorious.” (As someone who is anxiously awaiting a Victorious reboot, this just made me even more determined to get GUTS tickets.)

Although some fans don’t agree — one even tweeted about the Rodrigo and Vega connection, “SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP SHUT UP” — there’s a few good reasons behind the constant comparisons. Here’s why Rodrigo just might be the IRL Vega.

They Both Rocked Scary Stage Makeup VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ; Nickelodeon Remember when Rodrigo smeared fake blood on her face for her Grammys performance of “Vampire?” The choice wasn’t just thematically on-brand — it also was reminiscent of Vega’s zombie mask in an early episode of Victorious. OK, clearly Rodrigo still looks stunning, but they definitely share a flair for dramatic, monster-themed stage makeup.

They Look Like They Share A Stylist Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images; Nickelodeon Rodrigo and Vega’s performance looks share a lot of the same qualities — namely: sparkles, sneakers, and long flowing hair. Their everyday styles seems to match up, too. Both love graphic tees and funky tights for a day out — whether that involves taking classes at Hollywood Arts or a date with Louis Partridge. After Rodrigo shared promotional pics for her tour, one X user replied, “tori vega outfit.” And she wasn’t wrong.

They Both Have Disney/Nickelodeon Knees Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Nickelodeon Turns out, Disney knees — when a Disney star is singing so passionately, their knees turn inward — aren’t exclusive to Disney. On Nickelodeon, Vega also sported the now-iconic pose during her Victorious performances. Let it be known: there is some controversy with this comparison. According to X users, Vega’s version of Disney knees was sticking one arm in the air — but more on that later.

Their Songs Cover The Same Themes X: @saandrab58 Rodrigo has one three Grammys, while Vega is a fictional character who failed the bird scene test twice before finally passing. Still, their music does have similar vibes. Not convinced? Take “Beggin’ On Your Knees” and “get him back!” for example. In the first, Vega sings, “One day / I'll have you begging on your knees for me / Yeah, one day / I'll have you crawling like a centipede.” Rodrigo, on the other hand, sings, “I wanna get him back / I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad... I'm gonna get him so good, he won't even know what hit him.”