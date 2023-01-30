Nick & Priyanka's Baby Girl Just Made Her 1st Public Appearance

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially attended their first public event together with Malti Marie. On Jan. 30, the “Spaceman” singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Their wives were in attendance to celebrate the milestone, and the Quantico star surprised everyone by also bringing her and Nick’s 1-year-old daughter to the event.

Until now, the couple has kept Malti mostly out of the spotlight. They’ve only shared a few pictures of her on Instagram since welcoming her last January but have covered her face in each photo. On Jan. 19, Chopra posed with Malti on the cover of British Vogue, but as always, turned her face away from the camera in order to protect her privacy. Now, a little over a year since she and Nick became parents, the stars have finally debuted their daughter to the world at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Malti was pictured wearing a tan outfit and white headband as she sat on Chopra’s lap while her father and uncles gave their acceptance speeches. Of course, Nick used his speech to shoutout his two favorite girls.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you,” he told Chopra, before sharing a few words for his daughter. “Malti Marie, hi baby. I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Kevin was accompanied by his wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters, Valentina and Alena, while Joe attended the ceremony with his wife, Sophie Turner. He and the Game of Thrones star also have two daughters, but didn’t bring them to the event.