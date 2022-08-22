Priyanka's New Selfies With Her Baby Girl Malti Are Precious

For the past seven months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have remained relatively private when it comes to their newborn daughter, Malti Marie. The couple has only shared a handful of photos of their baby on Instagram since her arrival in January It’s been a while since the stars updated fans with a photo of Malti, but Chopra did just that on Aug. 21.

She uploaded two selfies of her daughter, and they’re both so adorable. In the first photo, Chopra snaps a picture of herself in a white, long-sleeved top and green shorts while lounging outside. She’s using one hand to take the photo, while the other is holding her daughter in her lap. Malti, whose face is turned away from the camera, appears to be wearing a white dress. She also has a little black bracelet on one hand.

“Love like no other ❤️,” Chopra captioned the post.

The second shot shows a close-up of Malti’s little feet touching her mother’s lips. Chopra has a big smile on her face as she looks down at her daughter, who has a tiny ankle bracelet on her left foot.

Chopra and Jonas, who married in December 2018, announced Malti’s birth on Jan. 21 of this year. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

At the time, the couple didn’t reveal their daughter’s name or share any photos of her. On April 20, TMZ reported Chopra and Jonas had named their baby Malti Marie and that she was born on Jan. 15. Weeks later, the couple posted an emotional tribute to their daughter on Instagram for Mother’s Day, noting they’d experienced a “rollercoaster” as Malti had been in the NICU for over 100 days.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” they said in matching Instagram posts confirming their daughter had finally come home. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple made the announcement by posting a photo of them holding Malti. In the following months, Chopra and Jonas have shared occasional photos of their daughter on Instagram, including one with Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and another of Malti standing with Jonas.

Malti has grown so much in such little time, and it’s a joy to see.