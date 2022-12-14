Whether it’s a new take on Wham!’s “Last Christmas” or an original song, it’s a right of passage for pop stars to drop a holiday tune. This year is no different with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Alicia Keys among the singers to release merry music.

If you've been looking to refresh your holiday playlist, these artists are sure to make a nice addition to your rotation. While you’ll be singing along to a few covers of classic holiday hits, you’ll also find some new favorites in this roundup.

So, here are the newest 2022 Christmas songs sure to make this year’s holiday party your best one yet.

01 “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” By Camila Cabello Camila Cabello has finally released her Latin-influenced version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” on all streaming platforms. The “Bam Bam” singer first dropped the song exclusively on Amazon Music in November 2021 and performed her cover during Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City TV special on NBC. While numerous artists have covered this classic Christmas track, Cabello’s version stands out thanks to its inclusion of a mariachi band — and, ahem, the way she pronounces Christmas.

02 “Someday At Christmas” By Lizzo Decades after Stevie Wonder dropped his holiday hit “Someday At Christmas” in 1966, Lizzo covered the track exclusively for Amazon Music. Her rendition has been a huge success. According to Billboard, Lizzo’s cover debuted in the Top 10 of the Hot R&B Songs Chart following its release on Nov. 11.

03 “A Nonsense Christmas” By Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter gave her Emails I Can’t Send single “Nonsense” a Christmas spin by tweaking its flirty lyrics to fit the holidays. The new version is even steamier than the original. “You said you lie my stockings better on the floor / Boy, I’ve been a bad girl, I guess I’m getting coal,” she sings.

04 “Jingle Bell Rock” By Lindsay Lohan and Ali Tomineek Lindsay Lohan’s cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” is so fetch. Eighteen years after she first danced to the track in Mean Girls during one of the 2004 film’s funniest scenes, Lohan officially recorded her own version of the song for her new holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas. The track, which features rapper Ali Tomineek, marks Lohan’s first new song in two years.

05 “December Back 2 June” By Alicia Keys Alicia Keys’ first Christmas album, Santa Baby, features seven covers and four original songs. This includes her latest single, “December Back 2 June.” In a Nov. 29 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keys described the track as having a Jackson 5 vibe courtesy of its “playful energy.”

06 “Kid On Christmas” By Pentatonix and Meghan Trainor Pentatonix and Meghan Trainor teamed up to release the original Christmas track “Kid On Christmas.” The song details how the holiday season always brings out everyone’s inner child. The lyrics are equally as cheerful. “Hope you never lose your wonder and every year you're growing younger,” they sing.

07 “Secret Santa” By Salem Ilese If you’re a fan of Salem Ilese’s bubbly singles like “Mad At Disney” and “PS5,” then you’ll love her sweet new Christmas song “Secret Santa.” It’s all about crushing on someone during the holiday season. “I'll be your secret Santa / Give anything to have ya / A winter wonderland of everything your heart could ever want,” Ilese sings.

08 “Naughty & Nice” By Sia To celebrate the five-year anniversary of her 2017 album Everyday is Christmas, Sia dropped a Snowman Deluxe version of her record on Nov. 11. It features three new songs, including the sultry track “Naughty & Nice.” As the title suggests, this song debates which of Santa’s lists you’ll aim for this year. “We can be naughty and we can be nice, but if wе wanna please Santa, we bеtter think twice,” she sings.

09 “Holiday Party” By Dan + Shay Despite the title, “Holiday Party” by Dan + Shay isn’t actually about throwing a party with all your friends and family. Instead, the track is about having a quiet holiday at home with no one but your partner. “We'll throw a holiday party / Holiday party / For just me and you,” the duo sings.

10 “So Much Wine” By Phoebe Bridgers It’s become a tradition for Phoebe Bridgers to release an annual Christmas cover. On Nov. 18, she shared a rendition of the Handsome Family’s emotional song “So Much Wine.” The song is about alcoholism, and Bridgers will donate proceeds from the track to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.