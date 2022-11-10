Warning: Light spoilers for Falling For Christmas follow. If you screamed at the 14:11 mark in Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, you are definitely not alone. The scene in question brings a blast of nostalgic joy as Lohan’s character, Sierra, hears a Christmas song on the radio, declares she loves it, and starts singing along. The song, of course, is “Jingle Bell Rock,” the same one Lohan sang — and made even more famous — in her enduring 2004 comedy hit, Mean Girls.

Lohan says the idea to include this Mean Girls Easter egg started as a bit of a joke. “It kind of came about as a friendly discussion, kind of joking around saying, ‘Oh, maybe we should put this in the movie,’” Lohan tells Elite Daily. “And then it came back [in the script] and I was like, ‘OK, I guess it's going in the movie. Let's record it.’”

It’s been 18 years since Mean Girls came out (LOL, how?), and Lohan had some feelings about singing the song again after all these years. “I was really nervous to do it because I haven't sang that song in so long for other people,” she says.

But if Lohan’s going to do something, it’s going to be a full send. Not only did she sing part of “Jingle Bell Rock” as Sierra in the film; she also recorded a full-length version of the song for the movie’s soundtrack.

Falling For Christmas is actually full of musical moments. Lohan’s sister, Aliana Lohan, recorded two original songs for the film, “Jingle Bells” and “Without You.” Lindsay’s co-star, Chord Overstreet, also recorded a song, “Everybody Loves Christmas.”

“It was like, "Oh, everyone's doing a song!" Lohan says.

Falling For Christmas is the first of three movies Lohan is signed on to create with Netflix. “I like to do movies that are heartwarming, and I like to do movies that the whole family can watch, and that's a really big deal for me,” she says. “Not to say that I'm not looking to play other characters in different roles, but that's really where my heart always is going into a film. I want there to be a strong, positive message.”

Falling For Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.