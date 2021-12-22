Camila Cabello brought a little extra Christmas cheer to the White House this year. The singer belted out a moving rendition of “I’ll Be home For Christmas” for President Joe Biden, and she even brought a mariachi band with her. Immediately, fans praised the sweet nod to her Mexican heritage.

Cabello wasn’t the only superstar to take the stage at the White House Grand Foyer on Dec. 21. She joined a star-studded list of performers for PBS' In Performance at The White House: Spirit of the Season, which also included Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, and more. Jennifer Garner hosted the festivities, and it was a musical night to be remembered.

For her performance, Cabello wore a crimson red pantsuit with ruffles and gloves to match as she belted out the holiday classic. She shared a snippet of the performance to Twitter and called it an “honor” to be invited to perform at the event. “Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones,” she tweeted.

Cabello wasn’t the only one to take to Twitter to gush about the performance. Her Camilizers did the same. Many of them pointed out how inspiring it was to see her bring her heritage to the White House with the inclusion of the mariachi band.

This wasn’t Cabello’s first White House rodeo. She was previously invited by President Barack Obama in 2015 with the rest of her Fifth Harmony bandmates. And while this time around Cabello hit the stage solo, she delivered a larger than life performance.