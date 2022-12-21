Twitter Is Convinced This Twilight Character Is A Nepo Baby

Holiday gift-giving came early this year. Instead of waiting to open those neatly wrapped presents on Christmas, New York magazine gave social media the buzziest gift of all: a deep dive into nepotism babies. On Dec. 19, the publication released a cover story titled, “How a Nepo Baby Is Born,” and the article outlines the trend of celebrities with celebrity parents. Nepo babies have been a hot topic all year, so it’s no surprise Twitter erupted in reactions and memes about the piece.

The article laid out a detailed graph of celebrity family trees. For context, nepo baby — which is short for nepotism baby — is the term used to describe a child of a well-connected, famous parent. New York named Lily Collins, Dan Levy, Zoë Kravitz, and Maude Apatow as exemplifiers of this popular label among many other celebs.

The story didn’t come out of nowhere. As New York noted, Lily-Rose Depp (who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis) told Elle last month that she believes the term is “sexist.” Maude Apatow also addressed the label in September. “I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position,” the Euphoria star told Net-A-Porter.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As tweets and jokes rolled in about New York’s nepo-guide, Lily Allen (who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen) voiced her frustration with the discourse on Twitter.

“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity,” she tweeted. “BUT that’s none of my business.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Allen offered a sincere response to the nepo baby conversation, most tweets in response to New York’s article were satirical. Even fictional characters were caught in the Twitter cross fire, like Renesmee Cullen, the baby of Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) in Twilight.

You’ll forever be famous, Renesmee.

Now, some celebrities aren’t actually descendants of celebrities, like Tinashe. But musically, her rhythmic pop sound is in many ways influenced by Janet Jackson and Britney Spears.

Others simply couldn’t help but note how exciting it is to have a new meme format in town, thanks to New York’s long nepo baby charts. These graphs resemble a cartoonish Ancestry tree, and it’s a bit iconic.

So many celebrities were listed in the article that came as a shock to some. Who knew Jamie Lee Curtis was Janet Leigh (Psycho) and Tony Curtis’ daughter?

Truly, there’s nothing better than a scathing gift (or, in this case, read) for the holidays.

Lottie Moss, who is the half-sister of Kate Moss, playfully mocked the nepo baby discourse on a TikTok video and later shared the clip on Twitter. Shortly after, however, some noted she may not exactly be a household name.

Only Twitter could turn something as prominent and complex as nepotism into a meme.