Maude Apatow Revealed How She Feels About Being Called A "Nepotism Baby"

Everyone knows Hollywood is all about who you know, and some stars have connections that run deep... like, bloodline deep. When stars have famous relatives who may or may not have helped them succeed, the internet loves to call them out as “nepotism babies.” Maude Apatow — who stars in HBO’s Euphoria and is also the daughter of writer-director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann — is one of the most-discussed examples of a “nepotism baby,” and now she’s joining the discussion herself. Apatow got real about how she feels about the term in a recent interview.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter published Sept 5, Apatow addressed the “nepotism baby” label she’s been given. “At first, I was sad," she said. "I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position. A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work.”

She also made a point to say that she hopes her work can stand on its own, separate from her famous parents. “It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself,” Apatow shared.

Having parents in the entertainment industry does still come with its perks for Apatow, though. She told Net-A-Porter that her dad encourages her to write and she receives feedback from both her parents on her work.

“Dad always reads what I write,” Apatow said, “I’ll wait until I’m almost done and then get notes from him. I get annoyed because he’ll come up with a better idea, but he’s super-helpful. So is my mom.”

Through it all, Apatow finds that she’s her own toughest critic.

“I'm always hard on myself,” she admitted. “Sometimes I get in my head and think, ‘Why would anyone want to hear what I have to say?’ Then I tell myself, it doesn't matter, it's just entertainment. I try to clear my head of any of those thoughts.”

No matter what, Apatow feels the pressure of living up to the expectations that come with being a “nepotism baby.”

"I feel like I really need to prove myself," she said, "so I work extra hard."

In addition to working on Euphoria’s upcoming Season 3, Apatow stars in the upcoming AMC+ animated series Pantheon.