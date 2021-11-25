Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place in 2022, and the nominees’ list includes superstars like Kanye West for his album Donda and Taylor Swift for Evermore. Cyrus, who released her album Plastic Hearts in November 2020, was surprisingly not among the list of nominees, despite her album topping the rock charts. Fans were expecting Plastic Hearts to receive plenty of recognition in rock or alternative categories, but it wound up getting no love at all from the Academy. After seeing the list on Nov. 23, Cyrus tweeted a simple but clear message. “In good company,” she wrote alongside a rock sign emoji. Her post included a link to an article titled, “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” On the list, you’ll see names like Sia, Queen, Katy Perry, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, and The Beach Boys.

Technically, Cyrus ~did~ receive a nomination for a Grammy, but only for her featured work on Lil Nas X’s album Montero. Her last album nomination was for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2014 album Bangerz.

Cyrus, unfortunately, wasn’t the only artist that the Recording Academy snubbed in the latest lineup of nominations. Machine Gun Kelly also received no nominations for his album Tickets To My Downfall. His album scored Billboard Number One, and he also held the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 chart in over a year. His response to the snub was so honest. “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” he tweeted.

A few hours later, he also tweeted some of the opening lyrics of his album.

Other reported snubs include artists like Drake and K-pop band BTS; though the artists did receive some nominations, fans feel the level of recognition is far less than what they should have received for their recent releases.

Megan Thee Stallion was also notably snubbed, considering her debut album Good News also dropped in 2020. She only received a nomination for the Best Rap Performance category for her track “Thot Sh*t” and was among the other artists with a songwriting credit on Lil Nas X’s Montero.

This isn’t the only time celebs have questioned the validity of decisions the Recording Academy makes when nominating artists. Others who have dissed the Grammys in the past include The Weeknd and Zayn Malik, who accused the awards show of “favoritism and racism.”

Although Cyrus didn’t get official recognition for her Plastic Hearts album, it’s clear her fans loved it, and its chart-topping status can’t be denied.