The 2021 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and it's become increasingly clear The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, won't be attending the ceremony. In fact, he's not done speaking out aboutgetting snubbed from this year's nominee list. In his latest interview, The Weeknd's quotes about his Grammys snub were savage AF.

Tesfaye graced the February 2021 cover over Billboard magazine alongside some of the top execs from his record label, XO. And while the conversation mostly centered around celebrating their successes, Tesfaye took a moment to reflect on the shocking snub that had everyone talking.

"Look, I personally don’t care anymore,” Tesfaye said. “I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again."

Tesfaye went on to say he's more than fine with keeping awards shows out of his career moving forward. “I suck at giving speeches anyways,” he added. “Forget awards shows.”

The admission follows his November 2020 tweet where he said the Recording Academy owed him and fans answers after his critically-acclaimed record After Hours received zero nominations. "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." he tweeted.

Other celebrities jumped to his defense and the snub become a trending topic on Twitter. Fans and celebs alike couldn't wrap their heads around the fact The Weeknd's album didn't receive a single nomination after its massive commercial and critical success.

"How the f*ck did blinding lights not get nominated lol," Charlie Puth tweeted after the nominations were announced.

"I agree," Scooter Braun said. "Congrats to all the nominees but @theweeknd and Sal you deserved to be there as well and deserved better. Brilliant artist and brilliant album."

Kid Cudi insisted The Weeknd was "robbed."

The Weeknd's got a lot of powerful people in his corner, but the Recording Academy voting members aren't included.