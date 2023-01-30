Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor is pregnant again. On Jan. 30, the “Made You Look” singer announced she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are expecting. The news comes nearly two years after the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰,” the pop star captioned her pregnancy reveal on Instagram, fittingly tagging her husband. In the photo, Trainor can be seen blowing a kiss at a set of ultrasound images.

More to come...