Meghan Trainor Gave Hailey Bieber This Baby Advice If She Ever Has Kids

Meghan Trainor has always been open about her journey through motherhood and building a strong support system. IYDK, the singer welcomed her first son with husband (and renowned Spy Kid) Daryl Sabara in February 2021. For Romper’s September 2022 cover, Meghan candidly spoke about her tight-knit relationship with her star-studded mom group, and the advice she gave to Hailey Bieber for when she’s ready to have kids.

Meghan’s smart advice couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, hinted at wanting to start a family in the past. The duo haven’t publicly revealed if they’re still following up on that plan, but it’s sweet to know that she has Meghan’s wise words to refer to.

“I was just with Hailey Bieber and was like, ‘The best thing you can do when you have a baby is find a group of moms and join them.’ It’s our lifelines,” Meghan told Romper.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems that Meghan took her own advice too. The pop star also told Romper about the unconditional support she’s received from her boss mom crew, which includes Disney alums Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff. I never knew I needed this friend group to exist, but I’m so thankful it does.

“I got lucky. All the moms in our group are so cool,” Meghan said. “The other day I texted them like, ‘My butt is acting up,’ and someone sent me their butt doctor — literally saved my ass.”

Hilary has two daughters, Banks and Mae, with husband Matthew Koma. She also shares 8-year-old son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Meanwhile, Ashley and husband Christopher French have one daughter named Jupiter.

Earlier this summer, Meghan told TODAY Parents she became close with Ashley and Hilary through a mom-based group chat shortly after having her son in 2021. ICYMI, Duff and Meghan originally met in 2019 while playing in an episode of Billboard’s game series, Quizzed.

According to the “Me Too” singer, she was extremely grateful to have found the group, especially since none of her friends at her age had children. Then, in July 2021, the group invited Meghan to a Mommy and Me class at Sweet Potato Music in Los Angeles. The adorable get-together, which was hosted by Hilary, was a music-focused play date.

In the summer of 2022, the trio — alongside other mom pals — reunited to soak up the sun on a moms getaway weekend at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in California. Hilary took to Instagram to share their relaxing R&R vacation through a carousel of photos, which showed the group hanging out in matching white hoodies and sweatpants.

She also included shots of the women jumping in a swimming pool, toasting wine glasses, and bonding on a bumpy bus ride.

Meghan also shared her point of view of their relaxing getaway on Instagram, which showed the singer posing with her mom tribe and chocolate-covered strawberries. “I have mom friends and I love them,” she wrote in the caption alongside a teary-eyed and sparkling heart emoji.

Ashley also raved about her friendship with Meghan in the Romper issue. Honestly, her words are a true testament to how important it is to have a go-to support system.

“Meghan is one of the best,” Ashley said. “She is the most supportive friend in everything. You don’t find that a lot in L.A., but it just shows how confident and secure she is. And she’s the ultimate mom. Everything she does is for Riley. That kid is so lucky to have her as a mom.”

If Hailey were to ever have kids, this mommy friend group is definitely the place to be.