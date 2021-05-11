Ashley Tisdale has been keeping her fans in the loop on her life as a new mama. Yet, the High School Musical star still hadn’t shared a pic of how adorable her and husband Christopher French’s baby girl, Jupiter, is… until now. Six weeks after delivery, the 35-year-old actor finally delivered some awww-inspiring baby content, and Ashley Tisdale’s first photos of Baby Jupiter’s face just made my day 10 times better.

Ever since announcing she and French (her musician hubby of seven years) were having a baby back in September 2020, Tisdale has given her supporters plenty of new-parent content — from sweet hospital-bed Polaroids to Pinterest-worthy nursery pics. She’s even shared photos of Jupiter Iris (a super beautiful name I’m still not over) here and there, snuggled up in a blanket or rocking a onesie.

But none of these pics ever showed her baby's face, so the former Disney Channel darling’s fans were patiently awaiting the day they could get all emo over the presumed cuteness of her little one’s face. At last, that day came, and it just so happened to be on Mother’s Day! On May 9, new mom Tisdale commemorated her very first Mother’s Day with a tribute to Jupiter — along with tons of never-before-seen photos of Jupiter looking so lovable.

“This little lady made me a momma,” Tisdale said in a May 9 Instagram post. “I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be 😍❤️… Jupiter you are everything and more.”

“Cute baby” is an understatement. Jupiter is definitely as gorgeous as Tisdale said. But the Masked Dancer panelist didn’t just shout out her own baby; she expressed appreciation for all mamas around the world, too. “To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers, you are truly goddesses, and single moms you are my superheroes,” she added. “The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s awesome to hear Tisdale enjoyed celebrating her first Mother’s Day with Baby Jupiter and Papa French. Even though there’s no telling when the parent duo will share more pics of their daughter, Father’s Day is in June… so keep your eyes peeled!