Justin Asked Hailey If They Could Start Trying For A Baby Very Soon

Justin and Hailey Bieber have both been pretty open about their desire to start a family one day. And, as it turns out, “one day” may not be all that far away. After getting a first look at his latest documentary for Amazon Prime — Justin Bieber: Our World — The Sun revealed Justin and Hailey might start trying for a baby before this year is up.

“Hopefully we will squish out a nugget,” Bieber reportedly says in the doc, while Hailey adds. “At the end of 2021, how about we start trying?”

The film follows Justin’s NYE concert, with footage shot at the end of 2020 and the start of 2021. So, who knows? Maybe the pair have already started trying for a little one? Or maybe they haven’t. It’s their business.

In late 2018 — a year before she and Justin tied the knot — Hailey also told Vogue Arabia she was definitely looking forward to having children in the future. “I love kids and I can't wait to have my own,” she said. “I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

That said, TMZ shut down rumors Hailey was pregnant this September. (Speculation began after Justin was photographed touching her stomach at the Met Gala. Which, clearly, was nothing more than a red carpet pose.)

Throughout Justin Bieber: Our World , the singer also speaks candidly about his struggles caring for his mental health, The Sun reported. It’s another topic about which he’s been quite vocal in the past.

After taking a step back from his music in 2019, Bieber shared that he was prioritizing his mental well-being so he could one day “be the father” he wants to be.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Justin wrote in an Instagram post. "Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health."

Here’s hoping Justin’s in a good place and able to start that family with Hailey in the not-so-distant future.