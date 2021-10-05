Here's Why Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Have Adjacent Toilets

In relationships as in everything else, sh*t happens. For spouses Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara — who just so happen to have two adjacent toilets in their newly constructed house in Encino, California — sh*t apparently happens in very close proximity to one another.

I know what you’re thinking: The adjacent toilets are some sort of germophobic gesture to keep the pop star and the Spy Kids actor from sharing a surface that their tushes touch. That would be a reasonable, albeit boring, explanation. Thankfully, the truth is far weirder than that.

On Friday, Oct. 1, while recording a segment of Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, Trainor was outed by her brother (also on the show) for being what some might consider a little too cozy with her husband. “You guys are maniacs. It’s way too much,” he said to his sister. Then he turned to Byer to utter a sentence that will reverberate in my head for years to come: “They poop together!!!”

Byer, like any sensible person, couldn’t just let this one go. She politely asked Trainor to explain. According to Trainor, in the months following the birth of their baby boy, Riley, on Feb. 8, she and Sabara had the toilets installed so they could go to the bathroom at the same time. Naturally.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

When you put it that way, it’s a perfectly practical request. But when Trainor asked the contractor for the double potty job, he reportedly thought she was kidding. She was not. She meant serious business.

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” Trainor said, before adding, “We pee at the same time a lot.”

This isn’t the first time Trainor and Sabara have made headlines for their boundary-breaking romance. As The Cut pointed out, in 2019, Trainor’s record company issued a press release that mentioned the couple’s “hot newlywed sex.” They aren’t exactly shy about their personal lives.

The next time sh*t happens, at least they’ll have each other to lean on — literally.