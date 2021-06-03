Meghan Trainor Recounted The Scary Medical Complications Her Baby Experienced

Meghan Trainor welcomed a baby boy in February 2021, and, for the first time, she’s sharing the challenges she faced in the delivery room. Her son is completely healthy these days, but his delivery was far from easy, the pop star explained in a new interview. The details of Meghan Trainor's baby Riley's medical complications after birth are intense.

The world was first introduced to baby Riley on Valentine’s Day, when Trainor shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram. The slideshow included images from the hospital, but there was no indication of any health troubles at first glance.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him on Monday, Feb. 8th!," Trainor said in the caption. "We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

However, when Trainor sat down with Today on June 2, she shared the harrowing story behind Riley’s birth. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," she recalled. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying."

Trainor went on to reveal how taxing the experience was emotionally.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part," she continued. "It was definitely a rough start. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

The interview shared a lot of new information about baby Riley’s arrival for fans, but Trainer first hinted at the birth complications in an April 23 TikTok post. "We had a rocky start...but thanks to the amazing nurses, doctors, and pediatricians, Riley is a perfect, healthy and happy baby," she captioned the video. The montage showed little Riley hooked up to IVs, but then transitioned to show more happy, healthy memories of him.

The road to motherhood wasn’t an easy one for Trainor, but it’s so sweet to see her baby made a full recovery and is completely healthy these days.