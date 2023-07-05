Surprise! Meghan Trainor Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Second Son

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s family has officially grown. On July 4, the Takin’ It Back singer announced they welcomed their second child together. She shared their new bundle of joy — a son named Barry Bruce Trainor — on Instagram, and the photos are precious.

“On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor captioned the post, which features several portraits of her snuggling with her newborn son and preparing for labor. The pop star also included solo shots of baby Bruce in a neutral onesie, and he’s a spitting image of his dad.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us,” she wrote. She fittingly tagged her husband in the post, who also celebrated their son’s birth on his own Instagram. In his Stories, the Spy Kid actor reposted a sweet photo of Trainor’s brother, Ryan, bonding with their child.

Ryan wasn’t the only family member to meet baby Barry. The “Made You Look” singer also shared a heartwarming TikTok of her first son Riley, whom she shares with Sabara, meeting his sibling. The video showed several clips of Riley excitedly entering big brother mode, including watching over Barry as he rested in his bassinet. BRB, currently sobbing.

Naturally, surprised fans and celebrities like Paris Hilton (who welcomed her first son via surrogate earlier this year), Mandy Moore and Francia Raisa sent the couple well-wishes in the comments section of their IG announcement. “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!” Hilton commented with several emojis, while Moore honored baby Barry’s arrival by calling him a “lucky dude.”

Trainor’s newborn announcement is a heartfelt one, as she’s heavily documented her pregnancy journey on social media. In January, the couple (who tied the knot in December 2018) first unveiled the second pregnancy in a joint Instagram post. There, the singer posed with the ultrasound photos in a retro-styled background. Over the next few months, Trainor occasionally posted TikTok’s preparing for her son’s arrival.

Congrats to the couple on their new bundle of joy.