Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute

Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.

Ozzie is the younger brother to 1-year-old August "Gus" Harrison, Moore’s first son. She announced her pregnancy with baby number two on June 3 on Instagram, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Moore’s In Real Life tour across North America kicked off on June 10 to much excitement, but was shortly canceled on June 28 to focus on her pregnancy. Due to long hours of traveling on the road, it was “too challenging to proceed,” thus Moore decided to put family and health first, she wrote on Instagram.

It seems she made the right decision for herself as Ozzie’s arrival was an “easier/speedier delivery than his big brother,” according to Moore. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb,” she wrote. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding.”

The heartwarming photos captured the happy couple gazing lovingly at Ozzie, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Moore revealed in July 2022 that she has a rare autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura that prevents her from getting an epidural because her “platelets are too low,” she told TODAY. Despite an unmedicated birth with Gus and Ozzie, the This Is Us star expressed that they are grateful to now be a family of four. Welcome to the world, baby Ozzie!