It's official: Mandy Moore is a mom! The actress gave birth to her first child on Feb. 23 and he's cute as a button. She shared the happy news on Instagram, and the first photo of Mandy Moore's baby boy is already melting hearts left and right.

Moore revealed the name of her bundle of joy in her post, Gus, which she explained is short for August.

"Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith," she began. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Moore signed the post "M+T," letting fans know her husband Taylor Goldsmith helped in writing the post. The couple first announced their pregnancy in September 2020, sharing an Instagram slideshow of pics which showed off Moore's growing baby bump. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she captioned her post at the time.

You can see the first photo of Moore's baby boy below.

Moore's baby boy arrived happy and healthy, though, the birth didn't go entirely to plan. While she initially hoped for an at-home birth, she was forced to deliver at the hospital, she explained during the Informed Pregnancy Podcast on Feb. 22.

“The grieving process about my plan not unfolding the way that I had hoped actually… it was a couple of weeks afterward that it really sort of sunk in,” she shared. “Just caring about other people that were planning to do home births and feeling this weird tinge of jealousy. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, ‘Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.’"

Nevertheless, Moore and her hubby are over the moon with the baby's arrival. Little August arrived in the middle of February, but is surely warming the hearts of his entire family.