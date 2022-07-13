Mandy Moore Threw Some Shade At The Emmys For Snubbing This Is Us

It turns out, the Pearson family is disappearing without any awards-show love for their final act, and the matriarch isn’t staying silent about it. Fans of NBC’s long-running tearjerker were shocked on Tuesday, July 12 when This Is Us received no Emmy nominations in major categories for its sixth and final season. In particular, Mandy Moore was expected to earn a Best Actress nom for her pivotal role in the closing season, but that didn’t happen. Well, Mandy Moore responded to This Is Us being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys, and said what ever fan was thinking.

This Is Us’s snub was one of the biggest shockers of this year’s Emmy nominations for a number of reasons. The series has been an Emmys darling every year since it first premiered in 2016, with all five of its prior seasons receiving at least one (but usually more) major nomination at the past five ceremonies. Add the fact that this was the show’s final season and Moore’s emotional performance in particular was widely praised by both critics and fans, and it definitely felt like at least an Emmy nomination as assured, if not even a win.

However, the only nod the series’ final season got from the Emmys was in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category — Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla are nominated for their song, “The Forever Now,” which played during Kate’s wedding on the show.

After the nominations were announced, Moore took to Instagram to congratulate her hubby, but then went on to vent about the final This Is Us season not getting recognized in more categories.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its's [sic] finest hour? Sure,” she wrote. “And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? [Ken Olin]’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Moore wasn’t alone in her disappointment. Her costar Chrissy Metz also took to Instagram Stories to vent about the lack of This Is Us nominations, calling out Moore and showrunner Dan Fogelman’s snubs in particular.

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work,” Metz said in a video. “And the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it? I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something.”

The Pearsons may not be getting any awards to celebrate their last bow, but at least they got the love and support of so many fans. Rebecca Pearson probably would’ve preferred that to some little trophy anyway.