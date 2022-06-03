Mandy Moore is pregnant...again! On Friday, June 3, the This Is Us star announced that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their second child. The couple previously welcomed a son named August a little over a year ago in February 2022. By the looks of it, their adorable toddler is so ready to be a big brother.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore said on Instagram. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

Goldsmith shared a similar message on his own IG. “Gus is gonna be the best big brother,” the singer agreed. “@mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2. There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it.”

The couple, who has been married since November 2018, announced they were expecting by posting a photo of Gus wearing a “big brother” t-shirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

