Hilary Duff might be playing a twenty-something photographer who’s exploring her dating life on How I Met Your Father, but in real life, the actress is a mom-of-three who’s navigating fame and motherhood. In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Hilary Duff shares the Mother’s Day traditions she has with her family and opens up about how she balances being in the spotlight with keeping things as normal as possible for her kids, Luca, Banks, and Mae. Duff might be a household name, but to her kids, she’s just “super mom" — and she has no immediate desire to change that.

For Duff, who says, “being a mom comes first” to her, her favorite annual Mother’s Day tradition is a reflection of that. Spearheaded by husband Matthew Koma and her 10-year-old son, Luca, the “epic” annual gift is something she always looks forward to. “Ever since [Koma] has been around, he helps Luca make a little comic book for me,” she says. “Luca loves comic books, and it’s a booklet with characters that are obviously our family, and I’m super mom in them. She goes on an adventure and she always ends up saving the day. I have four years worth of little comic books, and I’ll cherish them forever.”

I want my kids to think I'm a badass, but I don't want them to ever feel like my job is more important than my job as their mom.

Mom duties aside, the How I Met Your Father star says that her kids still don’t really know what she does for a living, and she’s OK with that for now. “It’s kind of weird, but it works for our household,” she shares. “I want my kids to think I'm a badass, but I don't want them to ever feel like my job is more important than my job as their mom.”

However, that doesn’t mean she can keep them completely sheltered from her past. In a March 2022 interview, the actress admitted that her 2005 song "Wake Up" from the album Most Wanted is currently one of her 3-year-old daughter Banks’ favorite songs and they listen to it at “top, top volume” daily.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Banks doesn't really realize what my job is yet, so it's really sweet that she wants to listen to my music,” she tells Elite Daily, laughing. “I think it might be a little different when she gets a little older and she understands, but she’s not quite at like Lizzie McGuire age yet.”

The Younger star adds, “I don’t try to shelter them away from what I do, but I try to just normalize it as much as I can so it’s not a big deal to them. But in their minds, I’m sure they don't think every mom, every friend's mom, is on TV somehow, you know?”

While Duff is waiting to have those conversations until her kids are a little older, she does admit that she’s looking forward to sharing some of her favorite movies she’s starred in with them. “I’m really looking forward to watching A Cinderella Story with Banks when she's old enough, or Cheaper By The Dozen or something that I think that they would like really connect to,” she says. “We haven't quite gotten there yet, but I’m looking forward to that.”

Although Banks might already be a fan of Duff’s music, she admits that it’s the opposite for her son. “Luca, he's 10, he knows that not everyone’s parents are on magazine covers and stuff, but honestly, for him, it's like a lack of interest, so why would I push it?” Duff says. “I know he thinks I'm cool and that's good enough, but honestly, the kids are the stars in our household.”