No One Is Ready For The This Is Us Series Finale Promo

It’s been six years since This Is Us premiered in September 2016. The world has changed drastically in that time, and so have the Pearsons right along with it. It seems like forever ago that Kevin was an insecure actor dating every flavor of the month, Randall an anxious executive, and Kate living a life in limbo. But with the last episode of Season 6 looming, the This Is Us series finale promo promises to wrap up the incredible story covering 100 years of one American family.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 17 follow. The penultimate episode of This Is Us took care of many of the final loose ends floating around from the series’ puzzlebox leanings as it said goodbye to the Pearson matriarch. Rebecca Pearson passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her three loving children, who made it to her bedside in time to be there for her final moments.

As she passed on, the last questions about the family were answered, from where Kate was as Rebecca was waiting for her (London, as she took her musical education curriculum international) to who the father of Deja’s baby was (Malik, adding yet another beautiful love story to the Pearson lore).

Although there are a few minor questions left — like exactly how Jack Damon got discovered, or if Randall became the 50th president of these United States — the Pearson story, from 1950 when Jack was born to 2050 when Hope was born, has been told. All that’s left are the feelings.

The This Is Us series finale is appropriately titled “Us;” the synopsis feels like the concluding line of a novel: “The Big Three come to new understandings about life.”

As for what to expect, Mandy Moore admitted earlier this season that the penultimate episode made her painfully over-emotional. However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed the finale is far less intense. “People waiting for things to be tied up perfectly in a bow with every single character and every single story need to abandon that idea, because that’s not the reality of life anyway,” she said. “You finish telling one person’s story, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, but they have children, or they will continue having a life. And their children will have children will have children. This story could just go on forever and ever and ever.’”

But that doesn’t mean the finale won’t be satisfying. “The simplicity and the beauty of the quiet, simple, seemingly mundane moments of this family’s life are going to feel like a warm hug for people,” Moore added. As she’s concerned, This Is Us’ finale sticks the landing. “This is a really beautiful way to end this story.”

This Is Us: The Final Chapter’s last episode airs on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Hulu.