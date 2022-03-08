Mandy Moore Is Going Back On Tour For The First Time In A Decade

On Tuesday, March 8, Mandy Moore made not one, but two huge announcements. First, she revealed she’s getting ready to drop a new album this May called In Real Life. Second, just weeks after releasing her latest record, she’ll embark on her first North American tour in over a decade. Yes, you read that right. After all these years, Moore is finally going on tour, so if you’ve been waiting years to see her ~in real life~, now’s your chance.

In Real Life will mark Moore’s first record since the release of Silver Landings in March 2020, as well as her seventh studio album overall. According to a press release, In Real Life will be Moore’s most personal album yet because it'll bring her songwriting skills to “a new level.” Each track is said to include “both detailed storytelling and lucid self-reflection.”

Moore already brings us to tears with her moving performances on This Is Us, and it seems she’ll be pulling at our heartstrings with this record, too, because it’ll be about her experience becoming a mother for the first time.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said about In Real Life in a press release. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

In September 2020, Moore announced she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were expecting their first child, and just months later in February 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Gus into the world.

If you’re a big fan of Moore’s work, here’s everything you need to know about her upcoming album and tour.

When will In Real Life drop?

In Real Life is set to release on Friday, May 13.

What is the tracklist for In Real Life?

In Real Life will include 11 tracks total:

In Real Life Heartlands Little Dreams Just Maybe Living In The In Between In Other Words Four Moons Little Victories Heavy Lifting Brand New Nowhere Every Light

The lead single, “In Real Life,” dropped on streaming services on March 8, and you can listen to it below.

Which cities will Moore visit on tour?

Moore will embark on her North American tour just weeks after dropping In Real Life. Her first performance will be in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 10. After making stops in cities like New York, Atlantic City, Boston, and Nashville, Moore will wrap up her tour in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 24.

Check out the full dates and cities here.

Jenna Jones

How do I get tickets to Moore’s summer tour?

Fans can purchase tickets to see Moore on tour on her official website.

Summer 2022 can’t come soon enough!