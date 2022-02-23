Some shows make hitting the same holiday every year a staple. Think The Simpsons’ yearly “Treehouses of Horror” on Halloween or 10 seasons of Friends’ Christmas episodes. For This Is Us, that holiday is Thanksgiving, and even though the final season is airing in the spring, the Pearsons wouldn’t skip Turkey day for anything. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 7 promo promises the final Thanksgiving with the Pearsons will not be a quiet one.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 6 follow. Thanksgiving is such a big deal for the Pearsons that the run-up for this final holiday edition spilled over into Episode 6’s “Our Little Island Girl, Part 2.” Two out of three storylines focused on the big day ahead. In the present, Kevin discovered Madison wasn’t planning to attend. Worse, the kids were staying with her in California with plans to celebrate with her new boyfriend, Elijah. Meanwhile, fans got to see the long-awaited breakup of Kevin’s first marriage to Sophie in the past. It blew up the night before the big meal when he admitted he’d been sleeping around.

Both those storylines, along with Rebecca and Miguel’s current relationships, look to be significant parts of the Pearsons’ final Thanksgiving episode. But there’s more in store as well.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 7 is titled “Taboo,” an interesting choice for a holiday-themed episode and suggests the drama in this final season might “go there,” as it were. But the synopsis highlights the most worrisome moment in the teaser: “Rebecca has a big announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner.”

So, how big of an announcement can fans expect? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actor Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, promised the upcoming installment would be worth waiting through the one-week break between episodes: “Thanksgiving always brings drama.”

But it was This Is Us co-producer Eboni Freeman who offered a more enticing teaser: “Pearson Thanksgiving will be the mother of all episodes.”

This Is Us: The Final Season will return with more episodes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.