Is that you, Megan? Sporting an entirely new hair color for her upcoming flick Johnny and Clyde, Megan Fox debuted platinum blonde hair on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 8. The sizzling look matches her boo Machine Gun Kelly’s hair with a modern, silvery hue that’s totally on-trend. Although she probably won’t keep her hair platinum for too long, you’ll want to see it while you can.

Leave it to Fox to deliver the hair-spiration you didn’t know you needed, one month after her stunning Met Gala look. The platinum blonde look is similar to other celebrities who have recently gone blonde, including Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022,” wrote Fox on Friday, Oct. 8. The celeb’s bleached locks are for her upcoming 2022 Johnny and Clyde movie, where she’ll star opposite Tyson Ritter in a new twist on the Bonnie and Clyde story.

The last time Fox went blonde for a role was in 2019 for the Korean War film Jangsa-ri 9.15, when she starred as American reporter and war correspondent Marguerite Higgins. Before that, she bleached her hair in 2015 for her role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2. Although she can clearly pull off blonde shades, she usually goes back to her signature black hair once filming is over.

Although she hasn’t revealed if she will keep it platinum blonde, fans can look forward to matching hair pics with her boyfriend MGK, who is known for his blonde locks.

Her hair switch-up comes on the heels of her Met Gala appearance and her steamy SKIMS ad with Kourtney Kardashian.

ICYMI, she and Kardashian have been hanging out a lot since they’re booed up with friends Travis Barker and MGK. The two stars also gave the fans what they wanted at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021, when they referred to their boyfriends as their “future baby daddies.” Of course, there’s also no forgetting the completely sheer dress Fox wore at the VMAs at the behest of her man.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although she’s best known for her long black hair, the new change proves Fox can pretty much pull off any hair color.

There’s still no set release date for Fox’s 2022 flick Johnny and Clyde, so you’ll need to look out for future updates.